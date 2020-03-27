$5.5 million in small business emergency relief to be considered by OKC City Council in response to coronavirus pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City City Council will consider passing an unprecedented $5.5 million emergency relief program to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program – called the Small Business Continuity Program – was developed by the Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City and the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber. Council members will consider approving the program on Tuesday, according to a City of Oklahoma City news release.

“Even as we work 24/7 to limit the spread of COVID-19, we should also work to address the secondary effects of those actions,” said Mayor David Holt. “We’ll all likely experience economic loss from this, but some will experience far more than others. Some will bear more of the load simply because their chosen profession became – overnight, through no fault of theirs – a threat to public health. Their economic sacrifice is literally saving our lives and they deserve more than our thanks. Federal and state action is also necessary, but this local proposal is a step in the right direction, and I commend the teams at the Alliance, the Chamber and at City Hall for working so proactively to develop it. I hope the Council can approve this initiative on Tuesday.”

The Continuity Program was developed based on research of what communities across the nation and globe are doing to save small businesses amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

If passed, the Continuity Program will become the first emergency aid package to local businesses in modern Oklahoma City history, according to the news release.

The program’s $5.5 million would come from general obligation bonds included in the Economic and Community Development component of the Better Streets, Safer City program.

To qualify for the program, businesses would need to show a loss of at least half their business (year-over-year since March 16), and that most of their revenue comes in-store sales.

“Priority would be given to businesses operating in Oklahoma City for at least a year. The goal is for at least 25% of the funding to go to businesses in low- to moderate-income census tracts,” the news release states.

Program aid options are as follows:

Incentive Program ($1.5 million)

Cash incentives, on a reimbursement basis, up to $10,000 for retained employee payroll. Qualifying businesses must have fewer than 15 full-time equivalent employees.

Cash incentives, on a reimbursement basis, up to $10,000 for retained employee payroll. Qualifying businesses must have fewer than 15 full-time equivalent employees. Loan Program ($3 million)

No Interest Forgivable Loans: 10-year, 0% interest loans up to $50,000. Qualifying businesses must have fewer than 50 full-time equivalent employees. Long-term employee retention and other requirements could lead to loan forgiveness over time.

Low Interest Loans: 10-year, 2% interest loans from $50,000 to $100,000. Qualifying businesses must have fewer than 50 full-time equivalent employees.

No Interest Forgivable Loans: 10-year, 0% interest loans up to $50,000. Qualifying businesses must have fewer than 50 full-time equivalent employees. Long-term employee retention and other requirements could lead to loan forgiveness over time. Low Interest Loans: 10-year, 2% interest loans from $50,000 to $100,000. Qualifying businesses must have fewer than 50 full-time equivalent employees. Technical Assistance Program ($500,000)

Pre-qualified local subject-matter experts will provide technical assistance in these areas and more:

Applying, processing and compliance for federal Small Business Administration (SBA) loans and other federal, state and local assistance programs.

Online business platform and e-commerce channel development.

Best practices for remote working (maintaining employee productivity, etc.)

Legal best practices (extended worker leave, etc.)

If the program is passed, a committee will be created to review and approve applications.

The City Council meeting on Tuesday will be held by teleconference. Future public meetings will also be held via teleconference during the pandemic to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Click here for more details.

Click here for public meeting agendas, including the City Council agenda.

“Agendas for meetings held by teleconference will include instructions on how to attend or sign up to speak,” the news release states.

Click here for the latest local information and guidance on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage