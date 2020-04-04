5 members of metro family tested positive for COVID-19, 3 in critical condition

Five members of an Oklahoma City family tested positive for COVID-19, and three of them are fighting for their lives in metro ERs.

"I just want everyone to be okay, not just my family," Rebecca Brito-Bayne said. "We are all in this together.”​

For Rebecca Brito-Bayne, metro hospitals have become a second home.

“My house is turned upside down," Brito-Bayne said.

Everyone under her roof is now fighting for their lives

Last week, the 42-year-old was the first to fall ill, suffering from fever, cough, loss of smell and a headache.

Within days, she was in the ER.

“Two hours later, my mom was weak and could barely stand," Brito-Bayne said.

Her 70-year-old mother was immediately taken to INTEGRIS and hooked up to a ventilator.

Then, a ripple effect.

Rebecca's 71-year-old father, her 44-year-old brother and her 45-year-old sister soon followed. All of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Rebecca tells News 4 that getting tested was not easy. She had to drive down to Moore in order to get a test for her and her family members.

“I just need someone to help us," Brito-Bayne said. “It’s five of us, and three of us are down.” ​

Rebecca and her sister were told to recover at home.

Her mother is still in a coma in the ICU while her brother is just down the hall.

“He has a grayish tinge to his face," Brito-Bayne said.

Her dad is struggling to breathe at OU Med, now relying on oxygen.

“I can’t fix him," Brito-Bayne said. "I can’t make him better."

The mother of four is now feeling hopeless, praying her family will survive.

“I told my dad I loved him with all my heart and that he needed to get better," Brito-Bayne said. "He said, 'If I don’t make it, I made peace with everyone' and that 'I’ll be good.'”

Two of Rebecca's children are also sick. Her oldest, who is 12, was tested on Thursday and is still waiting for his results.

