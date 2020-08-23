566 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, according to OSDH

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are 566 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and one additional death, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Sunday.

There have now been 53,165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma since the pandemic began in March, according to OSDH.

OSDH reported an 853-case increase on Saturday. There were 52,599 total cases in the state on Saturday since March.

Sunday’s total amounts to a 1.1 percent increase in new coronavirus cases.

OSDH officials report that 726 people in Oklahoma have died from COVID-19 since March.

There are currently 8,030 active COVID-19 cases in the state, 191 more active cases than on Saturday, a 2.4 percent increase.

Officials have not released the most up-to-date number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

OSDH reported that there were 564 people in Oklahoma hospitals with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 as of Aug. 20.

Officials reported Sunday that 44,409 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 412 (6 deaths) (310 recovered)

Alfalfa: 10 (4 recovered)

Atoka: 95 (1 death) (75 recovered)

Beaver: 41 (39 recovered)

Beckham: 113 (1 death) (64 recovered)

Blaine: 57 (42 recovered)

Bryan: 545 (3 deaths) (469 recovered)

Caddo: 506 (20 deaths) (411 recovered)

Canadian: 1413 (9 deaths) (1,229 recovered)

Carter: 393 (6 deaths) (340 recovered)

Cherokee: 578 (3 deaths) (434 recovered)

Choctaw: 221 (1 death) (188 recovered)

Cimarron: 14 ( 2 recovered)

Cleveland: 3,522 (63 deaths) (3,031 recovered)

Coal: 48 (40 recovered)

Comanche: 1,149 (11 deaths) (885 recovered)

Cotton: 25 (2 deaths) (17 recovered)

Craig: 106 (1 death) (88 recovered)

Creek: 745 (19 deaths) (645 recovered)

Custer: 279 (217 recovered)

Delaware: 507 (20 deaths) (424 recovered)

Dewey: 18 (11 recovered)

Ellis: 6 (6 recovered)

Garfield: 750 (9 deaths) (491 recovered)

Garvin: 252 (4 deaths) (229 recovered)

Grady: 491 (7 deaths) (438 recovered)

Grant: 21 (18 recovered)

Greer: 86 (8 deaths) (72 recovered)

Harmon: 37 (29 recovered)

Harper: 16 (14 recovered)

Haskell: 145 (2 deaths) (64 recovered)

Hughes: 194 (3 deaths) (148 recovered)

Jackson: 565 (7 deaths) (524 recovered)

Jefferson: 34 (31 recovered)

Johnston: 66 (47 recovered)

Kay: 287 (11 deaths) (240 recovered)

Kingfisher: 235 (147 recovered)

Kiowa: 39 (1 death) (30 recovered)

Latimer: 104 (2 deaths) (94 recovered)

Le Flore: 539 (3 deaths) (390 recovered)

Lincoln: 271 (5 deaths) (171 recovered)

Logan: 267 (1 death) (225 recovered)

Love: 86 (73 recovered)

Major: 43 (1 death) (39 recovered)

Marshall: 125 (1 death) (108 recovered)

Mayes: 386 (8 deaths) (310 recovered)

McClain: 534 (4 deaths) (453 recovered)

McCurtain: 951 (29 deaths) (798 recovered)

McIntosh: 223 (4 deaths) (186 recovered)

Murray: 86 (80 recovered)

Muskogee: 662 (16 deaths) (473 recovered)

Noble: 97 (2 deaths) (84 recovered)

Nowata: 75 (1 death) (59 recovered)

Okfuskee: 91 (3 deaths) (67 recovered)

Oklahoma: 12,584 (143 deaths) (10,694 recovered)

Okmulgee: 566 (4 deaths) (480 recovered)

Osage: 596 (12 deaths) (428 recovered)

Other: 6 (1 recovered)

Ottawa: 464 (4 deaths) (397 recovered)

Pawnee: 195 (3 deaths) (148 recovered)

Payne: 914 (4 deaths) (754 recovered)

Pittsburg: 531 (12 deaths) (390 recovered)

Pontotoc: 223 (2 deaths) (198 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 755 (9 deaths) (448 recovered)

Pushmataha: 121 (107 recovered)

Roger Mills: 12 (1 death) (8 recovered)

Rogers: 1,210 (25 deaths) (979 recovered)

Seminole: 287 (5 deaths) (227 recovered)

Sequoyah: 511 (5 deaths) (379 recovered)

Stephens: 228 (4 deaths) (196 recovered)

Texas: 1,098 (7 deaths) (1,063 recovered)

Tillman: 62 (1 death) (59 recovered)

Tulsa: 12,312 (125 deaths) (10,746 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,052 (23 deaths) (887 recovered)

Washington: 740 (39 deaths) (618 recovered)

Washita: 38 (29 recovered)

Woods: 24 (21 recovered)

Woodward: 72 (47 recovered)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

