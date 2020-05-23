5,960 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma, 311 total COVID-19 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are now 5,960 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 311 total deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Of the 311 total deaths so far, none were reported in the last 24 hours.

“There are four additional deaths; none of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 13-May 21,” an OSDH report issued on Saturday states.

The four additional deaths include the following:

• One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

• Three in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 and older age group, one female in the 65 and older age group and one male in the 50-64 age group.

OSDH data shows that there were 5,849 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Saturday’s number is an increase of 111 cases, 1.9 percent, since Friday.

Saturday’s OSDH report states that 4,645 people in Oklahoma have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

The report also shows that there have been 153,804 negative COVID-19 tests, 174 current hospitalizations and 932 total hospitalizations since the virus broke out in March.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Here is a county by county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma:

Adair: 82 (3 deaths)

Alfalfa: 1

Atoka: 1

Beaver: 24

Beckham: 6

Blaine: 4

Bryan: 21 (1 death)

Caddo: 136 (10 deaths)

Canadian: 124 (3 deaths)

Carter: 22 (1 death)

Cherokee: 28 (1 death)

Choctaw: 14

Cimarron: 1

Cleveland: 487 (37 deaths)

Coal: 1

Comanche: 270 (3 deaths)

Cotton: 5 (2 deaths)

Craig: 15

Creek: 89 (7 deaths)

Custer: 12

Delaware: 99 (16 deaths)

Dewey: 3

Garfield: 25 (1 death)

Garvin: 15 (1 death)

Grady: 73 (2 deaths)

Grant: 2

Greer: 66 (7 deaths)

Harper: 1

Haskell: 6

Jackson: 21 (1 death)

Jefferson: 3

Johnston: 3

Kay: 52 (7 deaths)

Kingfisher: 13

Kiowa: 6

Latimer: 5 (1 death)

Le Flore: 13 (1 death)

Lincoln: 21 (2 deaths)

Logan: 18 (1 death)

Love: 14

Major: 6 (1 death)

Marshall: 7

Mayes: 29 (4 deaths)

McClain: 97 (2 deaths)

McCurtain: 23

McIntosh: 11 (1 death)

Murray: 2

Muskogee: 35 (6 deaths)

Noble: 7

Nowata: 23

Okfuskee: 3

Oklahoma: 1,189 (56 deaths)

Okmulgee: 22

Osage: 94 (8 deaths)

Ottawa: 35 (2 deaths)

Pawnee: 29 (2 deaths)

Payne: 45 (1 death)

Pittsburg: 40 (3 deaths)

Pontotoc: 11 (2 deaths)

Pottawatomie : 56 (4 deaths)

Pushmataha: 2

Rogers: 78 (5 deaths)

Seminole: 21 (2 deaths)

Sequoyah: 14 (3 deaths)

Stephens: 37 (1 death)

Texas: 855 (5 deaths)

Tillman: 22 (1 death)

Tulsa: 903 (44 deaths)

Wagoner: 145 (17 deaths)

Washington: 310 (33 deaths)

Washita: 1

Woods: 3

Woodward: 3

Nationwide, there have been 1,600,937 COVID-19 cases and 95,979 deaths caused by the virus, according to the report.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Tables at an Oklahoma City Starbucks are blocked off to prevent diners from eating in. Officials say it is all in an attempt to force social distancing.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage