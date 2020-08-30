667 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, 2 additional deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There have been 667 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths in Oklahoma in the last 24 hours, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There have now been 58,020 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 799 deaths from coronavirus in Oklahoma since the pandemic began in March, according to OSDH.

OSDH reported a 1,093-case increase on Saturday. There were 57,353 total cases in the state on Saturday since March.

There are currently 8,288 active COVID-19 cases in the state, 339 more active cases than on Saturday, a 4.3 percent increase.

Officials have not released the most up-to-date number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

OSDH reported that there were 559 people in Oklahoma hospitals with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Officials reported Sunday that 48,933 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 442 (8 deaths) (339 recovered)

Alfalfa: 12 (6 recovered)

Atoka: 108 (1 death) (90 recovered)

Beaver: 44 (41 recovered)

Beckham: 123 (1 death) (105 recovered)

Blaine: 73 (1 death) (47 recovered)

Bryan: 595 (3 deaths) (517 recovered)

Caddo: 561 (20 deaths) (459 recovered)

Canadian: 1,518 (11 deaths) (1,306 recovered)

Carter: 405 (6 deaths) (361 recovered)

Cherokee: 662 (6 deaths) (494 recovered)

Choctaw: 240 (1 death) (211 recovered)

Cimarron: 14 (14 recovered)

Cleveland: 3,882 (64 deaths) (3,268 recovered)

Coal: 54 (45 recovered)

Comanche: 1,225 (11 deaths) (1,142 recovered)

Cotton: 28 (2 deaths) (20 recovered)

Craig: 118 (1 death) (94 recovered)

Creek: 803 (21 deaths) (693 recovered)

Custer: 324 (250 recovered)

Delaware: 543 (21 deaths) (462 recovered)

Dewey: 21 (15 recovered)

Ellis: 6 (6 recovered)

Garfield: 960 (12 deaths) (625 recovered)

Garvin: 264 (4 deaths) (239 recovered)

Grady: 530 (7 deaths) (469 recovered)

Grant: 24 (20 recovered)

Greer: 88 (8 deaths) (74 recovered)

Harmon: 39 (29 recovered)

Harper: 17 (14 recovered)

Haskell: 163 (4 deaths) (128 recovered)

Hughes: 214 (3 deaths) (174 recovered)

Jackson: 591 (9 deaths) (555 recovered)

Jefferson: 36 (32 recovered)

Johnston: 89 (1 death) (59 recovered)

Kay: 309 (12 deaths) (261 recovered)

Kingfisher: 257 (1 death) (174 recovered)

Kiowa: 43 (1 death) (32 recovered)

Latimer: 109 (2 deaths) (101 recovered)

Le Flore: 641 (5 deaths) (465 recovered)

Lincoln: 294 (8 deaths) (240 recovered)

Logan: 292 (1 death) (239 recovered)

Love: 102 (80 recovered)

Major: 49 (1 death) (40 recovered)

Marshall: 130 (1 death) (121 recovered)

Mayes: 413 (9 deaths) (349 recovered)

McClain: 561 (4 deaths) (484 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,021 (29 deaths) (832 recovered)

McIntosh: 235 (4 deaths) (202 recovered)

Murray: 89 (1 death) (84 recovered)

Muskogee: 1,126 (16 deaths) (557 recovered)

Noble: 104 (2 deaths) (87 recovered)

Nowata: 97 (1 death) (66 recovered)

Okfuskee: 101 (3 deaths) (81 recovered)

Oklahoma: 13,357 (155 deaths) (11,618 recovered)

Okmulgee: 614 (4 deaths) (511 recovered)

Osage: 636 (12 deaths) (561 recovered)

Other: 4

Ottawa: 520 (4 deaths) (436 recovered)

Pawnee: 217 (3 deaths) (178 recovered)

Payne: 1,145 (5 deaths) (834 recovered)

Pittsburg: 576 (15 deaths) (485 recovered)

Pontotoc: 235 (3 deaths) (210 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 852 (9 deaths) (612 recovered)

Pushmataha: 126 (1 death) (116 recovered)

Roger Mills: 13 (1 death) (10 recovered)

Rogers: 1,308 (41 deaths) (1,078 recovered)

Seminole: 319 (5 deaths) (257 recovered)

Sequoyah: 580 (8 deaths) (434 recovered)

Stephens: 251 (4 deaths) (212 recovered)

Texas: 1,144 (7 deaths) (1,083 recovered)

Tillman: 68 (1 death) (60 recovered)

Tulsa: 13,175 (132 deaths) (11,558 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,137 (23 deaths) (980 recovered)

Washington: 790 (39 deaths) (676 recovered)

Washita: 43 (35 recovered)

Woods: 24 (23 recovered)

Woodward: 88 (58 recovered).

On Saturday, there were 5,913,941 positive COVID-19 cases and 181,800 coronavirus-related deaths in the United States since March.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

