69-year-old woman one of five to die in Mangum nursing home

MANGUM, Okla. (KFOR) – A small nursing home in Mangum now has 52 total people infected with COVID-19, including staff members.

Five patients have died, including 69-year-old Patricia Woody.

When she died, her daughter, Becce Maier was more than 1,000 miles away in Pittsburg.

“When that call came it was devastating,” said Maier.

Her mom was already sick with Dementia when she was diagnosed.

“We knew that if it hit the nursing home, then she would probably be one of the victims,” said Maier.

The nursing home quickly became the scene of a COVID-19 outbreak.

“They locked down pretty quickly,” said Maier.

The lockdown affected Patricia’s husband, Larry Woody, who lives in Mangum the most.

“I visited her for two and a half years. Everyday, I’d tell her I loved her and [give her] a kiss when I got there and a kiss when I left,” said Woody.

But he couldn’t go inside the home. He even tried going to her window to see her, but he says even that didn’t work.

“I called everyday. That was the worst for me,” said Woody.

Information about Patricia’s condition was hard to come by. Her family says the nursing home was overwhelmed with sickness.

“They were down to a skeleton crew because they had so many staff members sick; it wasn’t the nursing home’s fault. They were so busy,” said Maier.

Maier says she scoured the internet for answers about the nursing home, but couldn’t find any. She says she only realized the full extent of the outbreak after seeing our story just days before her mom died.

“We sang her amazing grace, we cried,” said Maier.

“It would have been 49 years of marriage, and I couldn’t help her,” said Woody.

Woody was finally able to go inside to say goodbye to his wife the night before she died.

“I bent down on my knees, told her I loved her, prayed with her…she was almost gone then, and I knew she was gonna go home with the lord,” said Woody.

Since KFOR’s last story, 52 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including staff members. Five have now died.

As far as Patricia’s funeral, it is now on hold until the spread of the virus slows.

