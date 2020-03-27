7 more nursing home residents test positive for COVID-19 in Norman

Seven more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at Grace Skilled Nursing Home in Norman on Thursday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Grace Skilled Nursing Home in Norman was struck by seven more cases of COVID-19 Thursday. Officials said in a statement that the residents are not showing severe symptoms, are still inside, are in isolation and are being treated.

This brings the total cases at the nursing home to nine. Two residents died earlier this week after testing positive and being rushed to Norman Regional Hospital.

The virus has hit Cleveland County hard. Right now, Oklahoma State Department of Health officials say there are 39 total cases in Cleveland County. There have been seven coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

"Which is a 44 percent increase from yesterday,” said Norman Mayor Breea Clark. “Three of those seven deaths are also here in Cleveland County."

Care Providers Oklahoma, the representative of the skilled nursing facility, released this statement Thursday afternoon.

"The home, licensed for 136 beds, has now received results from testing it requested. Those results show that seven additional residents in the home have tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of nine. It is important to note that these residents had been symptomatic and were therefore already undergoing isolation protocol. At this time, health department instructions indicate that residents who are asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms are to be treated in place (not sent to the hospital), and the home therefore will continue to do so. Any residents experiencing severe symptoms will be transported to the hospital (at this time, no residents are experiencing severe symptoms)."

Theresa Green, a spokesperson for the home said, “Our goal remains the same − to prevent exposure or spread of the virus while continuing to care for the needs of all our residents. Heightened precautions remain in place to help protect residents and team members as we continue to receive guidance from and to work closely with the CDC and state and local health officials on next steps.”

Norman’s Mayor is telling Norman residents to help fight the spread by abiding by the city's stay at home order.

"Now more than ever we need to stand together,” Clark said.

A spokesperson for the facility added that they are working to prevent the spread inside.

According to officials at the facility, the patients are not showing severe symptoms at this time, but will be taken to the hospital if they do.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage