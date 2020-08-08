825 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, OSDH reports

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has 825 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There have now been 43,080 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma since the pandemic began in March, according to OSDH.

OSDH reported an 854-case increase on Friday. There were 42,255 total cases in the state on Friday since March.

Saturday’s total amounts to a 2 percent increase in new coronavirus cases.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

There have been three new COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

OSDH officials report that 603 people in Oklahoma have died from COVID-19 since March.

There are currently 6,732 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Officials have not released the most up-to-date number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

OSDH reported on Friday stated that 561 patients people were in Oklahoma hospitals because of COVID-19.

Officials reported Saturday that 35,745 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

Image via Pexels

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 339 (6 deaths) (240 recovered)

Alfalfa: 3 (3 recovered)

Atoka: 70 (64 recovered)

Beaver: 36 (36 recovered)

Beckham: 53 (1 death) (37 recovered)

Blaine: 41 (34 recovered)

Bryan: 453 (1 death) (349 recovered)

Caddo: 413 (16 deaths) (323 recovered)

Canadian: 1,194 (7 deaths) (1,023 recovered)

Carter: 337 (4 deaths) (273 recovered)

Cherokee: 421 (2 deaths) (271 recovered)

Choctaw: 183 (1 death) (159 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 2,967 (55 deaths) (2,563 recovered)

Coal: 36 (26 recovered)

Comanche: 803 (10 deaths) (734 recovered)

Cotton: 18 (2 deaths) (15 recovered)

Craig: 82 (68 recovered)

Creek: 588 (14 deaths) (453 recovered)

Custer: 206 (180 recovered)

Delaware: 424 (19 deaths) (360 recovered)

Dewey: 9 (8 recovered)

Ellis: 5 (4 recovered)

Garfield: 447 (5 deaths) (321 recovered)

Garvin: 225 (4 deaths) (189 recovered)

Grady: 437 (7 deaths) (386 recovered)

Grant: 15 (10 recovered)

Greer: 83 (8 deaths) (69 recovered)

Harmon: 27 (18 recovered)

Harper: 9 (7 recovered)

Haskell: 57 (32 recovered)

Hughes: 134 (2 death) (96 recovered)

Jackson: 518 (5 deaths) (443 recovered)

Jefferson: 33 (26 recovered)

Johnston: 46 (36 recovered)

Kay: 242 (11 deaths) (197 recovered)

Kingfisher: 129 (103 recovered)

Kiowa: 27 (1 death) (26 recovered)

Latimer: 87 (1 death) (55 recovered)

Le Flore: 326 (1 death) (205 recovered)

Lincoln: 165 (2 deaths) (115 recovered)

Logan: 212 (1 death) (172 recovered)

Love: 75 (65 recovered)

Major: 34 (1 death) (24 recovered)

Marshall: 107 (1 death) (90 recovered)

Mayes: 313 (6 deaths) (243 recovered)

McClain: 430 (4 deaths) (384 recovered)

McCurtain: 856 (28 deaths) (740 recovered)

McIntosh: 181 (1 death) (138 recovered)

Murray: 71 (62 recovered)

Muskogee: 503 (16 deaths) (357 recovered)

Noble: 83 (2 deaths) (70 recovered)

Nowata: 57 (1 death) (53 recovered)

Okfuskee: 63 (1 death) (46 recovered)

Oklahoma: 10,424 (112 deaths) (8,808 recovered)

Okmulgee: 466 (3 deaths) (374 recovered)

Osage: 404 (11 deaths) (342 recovered)

Other: 10

Ottawa: 368 (3 deaths) (315 recovered)

Pawnee: 136 (3 deaths) (115 recovered)

Payne: 721 (4 deaths) (629 recovered)

Pittsburg: 339 (3 deaths) (171 recovered)

Pontotoc: 198 (2 deaths) (159 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 442 (9 deaths) (331 recovered)

Pushmataha: 109 (86 recovered)

Roger Mills: 8 (1 death) (7 recovered)

Rogers: 958 (16 deaths) (717 recovered)

Seminole: 234 (5 deaths) (155 recovered)

Sequoyah: 333 (4 deaths) (217 recovered)

Stephens: 198 (3 deaths) (157 recovered)

Texas: 1,055 (7 deaths) (1,024 recovered)

Tillman: 58 (1 death) (53 recovered)

Tulsa: 10,389 (107 deaths) (8,807 recovered)

Wagoner: 848 (23 deaths) (676 recovered)

Washington: 623 (39 deaths) (527 recovered)

Washita: 27 (24 recovered)

Woods: 20 (15 recovered)

Woodward: 38 (34 recovered).

(Getty)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Via Unsplash

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

LATEST STORIES