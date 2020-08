853 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more coronavirus deaths in Oklahoma, OSDH reports

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has 853 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths from the virus, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Saturday.

There have now been 52,599 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma since the pandemic began in March, according to OSDH.

OSDH reported an 1,077-case increase on Friday. There were 51,746 total cases in the state on Friday since March.

Saturday’s total amounts to a 1.6 percent increase in new coronavirus cases.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

OSDH officials report that 725 people in Oklahoma have died from COVID-19 since March.

There are currently 7,839 active COVID-19 cases in the state, 225 more active cases then on Friday, a 3.8 percent increase.

Officials have not released the most up-to-date number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

OSDH reported that there were 564 people in Oklahoma hospitals with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 as of Aug. 20.

Officials reported Saturday that 44,035 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 408 (6 deaths) (307 recovered)

Alfalfa: 9 (4 recovered)

Atoka: 95 (1 death) (75 recovered)

Beaver: 41 (39 recovered)

Beckham: 111 (1 death) (62 recovered)

Blaine: 57 (42 recovered)

Bryan: 543 (3 deaths) (465 recovered)

Caddo: 504 (20 deaths) (409 recovered)

Canadian: 1409 (9 deaths) (1,222 recovered)

Carter: 390 (6 deaths) (338 recovered)

Cherokee: 579 (3 deaths) (434 recovered)

Choctaw: 218 (1 death) (187 recovered)

Cimarron: 14 ( 2 recovered)

Cleveland: 3,510 (63 deaths) (3,007 recovered)

Coal: 47 (40 recovered)

Comanche: 999 (11 deaths) (874 recovered)

Cotton: 25 (2 deaths) (17 recovered)

Craig: 101 (1 death) (88 recovered)

Creek: 745 (19 deaths) (638 recovered)

Custer: 270 (216 recovered)

Delaware: 506 (20 deaths) (422 recovered)

Dewey: 18 (10 recovered)

Ellis: 6 (6 recovered)

Garfield: 736 (9 deaths) (485 recovered)

Garvin: 253 (4 deaths) (226 recovered)

Grady: 491 (7 deaths) (438 recovered)

Grant: 20 (18 recovered)

Greer: 86 (8 deaths) (72 recovered)

Harmon: 36 (29 recovered)

Harper: 15 (13 recovered)

Haskell: 145 (2 deaths) (63 recovered)

Hughes: 192 (3 deaths) (148 recovered)

Jackson: 560 (7 deaths) (524 recovered)

Jefferson: 34 (31 recovered)

Johnston: 66 (47 recovered)

Kay: 286 (11 deaths) (238 recovered)

Kingfisher: 206 (145 recovered)

Kiowa: 39 (1 death) (29 recovered)

Latimer: 105 (2 deaths) (93 recovered)

Le Flore: 531 (3 deaths) (385 recovered)

Lincoln: 266 (5 deaths) (169 recovered)

Logan: 265 (1 death) (222 recovered)

Love: 84 (72 recovered)

Major: 43 (1 death) (39 recovered)

Marshall: 126 (1 death) (107 recovered)

Mayes: 386 (8 deaths) (308 recovered)

McClain: 522 (4 deaths) (450 recovered)

McCurtain: 949 (29 deaths) (794 recovered)

McIntosh: 222 (4 deaths) (185 recovered)

Murray: 85 (78 recovered)

Muskogee: 656 (16 deaths) (470 recovered)

Noble: 97 (2 deaths) (84 recovered)

Nowata: 73 (1 death) (59 recovered)

Okfuskee: 91 (3 deaths) (65 recovered)

Oklahoma: 12,515 (142 deaths) (10,580 recovered)

Okmulgee: 561 (4 deaths) (480 recovered)

Osage: 594 (12 deaths) (422 recovered)

Other: 11

Ottawa: 462 (4 deaths) (395 recovered)

Pawnee: 194 (3 deaths) (146 recovered)

Payne: 893 (4 deaths) (750 recovered)

Pittsburg: 531 (12 deaths) (385 recovered)

Pontotoc: 222 (2 deaths) (194 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 664 (9 deaths) (443 recovered)

Pushmataha: 121 (106 recovered)

Roger Mills: 12 (1 death) (7 recovered)

Rogers: 1,207 (25 deaths) (967 recovered)

Seminole: 284 (5 deaths) (225 recovered)

Sequoyah: 503 (5 deaths) (375 recovered)

Stephens: 228 (4 deaths) (196 recovered)

Texas: 1,097 (7 deaths) (1,063 recovered)

Tillman: 60 (1 death) (58 recovered)

Tulsa: 12,253 (125 deaths) (10,663 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,051 (23 deaths) (882 recovered)

Washington: 733 (39 deaths) (613 recovered)

Washita: 37 (29 recovered)

Woods: 24 (21 recovered)

Woodward: 71 (45 recovered)