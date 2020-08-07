90-year-old woman tests positive for COVID-19 two days after released from care facility, family disputes medical bill

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 90-year-old woman is still recovering from the aftermath of COVID-19 after spending a month in a metro skilled living facility where KFOR uncovered employees were working while positive with the virus.

The 90-year-old’s family received the medical bill in the mail this week only to find out the facility was sold.

“I feel like they had an obligation,” Judy Bellcom said.

Judy Bellcom tells KFOR she feels blindsided while her mother, Jane, still feels the aftershocks of COVID-19.

“She is suffering from the fatigue and chronic pain,” Bellcom said.

The 90-year-old spent a month at PARCway Post Acute Recovery Center in Oklahoma City.

Jane was released from the facility the same week KFOR broke the story that half of PARCway’s employees tested positive for COVID-19 and were still coming to work.

“They might as well of just thrown a match in there,” Bellcom said.

Two days after her release in late April, Jane also tested positive. Her family quickly moved out to quarantine.

“I couldn’t believe they put her in my car knowing what they were doing!” Bellcom said.

But this week, a medical bill showed up in the family’s mailbox. Bellcom said she now owes Ignite Medical Resort $1,600.

“What happened to PARCway?” Bellcom asked.

Turns out, PARCway was sold back on May 29. Ignite tells KFOR they can recover assets but “can’t comment on a particular case”.

Here is the full statement from Brac Barrett, the general manager of Ignite Medical Resorts Oklahoma City:

“To protect patient confidentiality, we cannot legally comment on any particular case. It is also difficult to comment on matters prior to Ignite Medical Resorts acquiring this facility on May 29. In the last six weeks, we have put in place a new management team and hired many new staff members to provide a first-class therapeutic environment. Ignite Medical Resorts has taken proactive steps to slow the spread of COVID-19, including creating an active COVID-19 unit with separate staff, following all CDC and Oklahoma State Department of Health guidelines. We contract with an infectious disease physician group which provides consultations. We have had multiple Oklahoma State Department of Health infection control surveys with zero deficiencies, including one two weeks ago. No guest or employee has contracted COVID-19 in our facility for months.” Brac Barrett, Ignite Medical Resorts Oklahoma City general manager

The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website shows a different story.

On June 5, OSDH reported 86 positive COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths out of PARCway/Ignite.

As of Aug. 6, there are now a total of 88 cases and 11 deaths. From June 5 to Aug. 6, two more cases were reported and one more death was counted.

“I don’t care what they are turning it into, but that’s not where my mom was,” Bellcom said.

Judy and her mom say they are left with little options.

“Sometimes it really isn’t fair to those families or the employees,” personal injury attorney Danielle Fielding said.

On May 21, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 1946, which provides businesses and individuals with immunity from civil liability for certain claims relating to the exposure to COVID-19 if CDC or state guidelines are followed.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

LATEST STORIES