901 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more coronavirus deaths in Oklahoma, OSDH reports

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has 901 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There have now been 47,798 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma since the pandemic began in March, according to OSDH.

OSDH reported an 794-case increase on Friday. There were 46,897 total cases in the state on Friday since March.

Saturday’s total amounts to a 1.9 percent increase in new coronavirus cases.

There have been 13 new COVID-19-related deaths.

OSDH officials report that 657 people in Oklahoma have died from COVID-19 since March.

There are currently 7,234 active COVID-19 cases in the state, 263 more active cases then on Friday, a 3.8 percent increase.

Officials have not released the most up-to-date number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

OSDH reported that there were 567 people in Oklahoma hospitals with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 as of Aug. 13.

Officials reported Saturday that 39,907 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 376 (6 deaths) (283 recovered)

Alfalfa: 5 (3 recovered)

Atoka: 83 (1 death) (68 recovered)

Beaver: 39 (39 recovered)

Beckham: 76 (1 death) (45 recovered)

Blaine: 45 (38 recovered)

Bryan: 505 (2 death) (396 recovered)

Caddo: 463 (18 deaths) (368 recovered)

Canadian: 1,314 (9 deaths) (1,112 recovered)

Carter: 365 (5 deaths) (313 recovered)

Cherokee: 504 (2 deaths) (358 recovered)

Choctaw: 208 (1 death) (170 recovered)

Cimarron: 11 (1 recovered)

Cleveland: 3,179 (57 deaths) (2,773 recovered)

Coal: 46 (32 recovered)

Comanche: 884 (11 deaths) (802 recovered)

Cotton: 21 (2 deaths) (15 recovered)

Craig: 93 (1 death) (77 recovered)

Creek: 678 (15 deaths) (544 recovered)

Custer: 227 (202 recovered)

Delaware: 467 (20 deaths) (386 recovered)

Dewey: 12 (9 recovered)

Ellis: 5 (4 recovered)

Garfield: 571 (8 deaths) (387 recovered)

Garvin: 241 (4 deaths) (211 recovered)

Grady: 464 (7 deaths) (411 recovered)

Grant: 17 (13 recovered)

Greer: 84 (8 deaths) (70 recovered)

Harmon: 32 (25 recovered)

Harper: 11 (10 recovered)

Haskell: 88 (1 death) (46 recovered)

Hughes: 177 (2 deaths) (122 recovered)

Jackson: 537 (7 deaths) (483 recovered)

Jefferson: 33 (29 recovered)

Johnston: 53 (43 recovered)

Kay: 265 (11 deaths) (225 recovered)

Kingfisher: 155 (124 recovered)

Kiowa: 31 (1 death) (27 recovered)

Latimer: 98 (2 deaths) (79 recovered)

Le Flore: 423 (1 death) (278 recovered)

Lincoln: 242 (3 deaths) (145 recovered)

Logan: 242 (1 death) (196 recovered)

Love: 82 (69 recovered)

Major: 39 (1 death) (31 recovered)

Marshall: 121 (1 death) (101 recovered)

Mayes: 365 (8 deaths) (275 recovered)

McClain: 479 (4 deaths) (413 recovered)

McCurtain: 886 (28 deaths) (765 recovered)

McIntosh: 205 (2 death) (174 recovered)

Murray: 79 (68 recovered)

Muskogee: 572 (16 deaths) (430 recovered)

Noble: 91 (2 deaths) (78 recovered)

Nowata: 62 (1 death) (55 recovered)

Okfuskee: 82 (1 death) (56 recovered)

Oklahoma: 11,458 (129 deaths) (9,703 recovered)

Okmulgee: 504 (3 deaths) (428 recovered)

Osage: 559 (12 deaths) (381 recovered)

Other: 4

Ottawa: 417 (3 deaths) (360 recovered)

Pawnee: 166 (3 deaths) (128 recovered)

Payne: 792 (4 deaths) (693 recovered)

Pittsburg: 428 (4 deaths) (238 recovered)

Pontotoc: 211 (2 deaths) (179 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 502 (9 deaths) (393 recovered)

Pushmataha: 116 (98 recovered)

Roger Mills: 9 (1 death) (7 recovered)

Rogers: 1,108 (21 deaths) (821 recovered)

Seminole: 257 (5 deaths) (185 recovered)

Sequoyah: 425 (4 deaths) (310 recovered)

Stephens: 215 (3 deaths) (175 recovered)

Texas: 1,077 (7 deaths) (1,050 recovered)

Tillman: 59 (1 death) (57 recovered)

Tulsa: 11,312 (113 deaths) (9,800 recovered)

Wagoner: 954 (23 deaths) (778 recovered)

Washington: 690 (39 deaths) (561 recovered)

Washita: 32 (27 recovered)

Woods: 21 (20 recovered)

Woodward: 49 (38 recovered)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

