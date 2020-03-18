A Chance to Change’s annual fundraising event cancelled in response to coronavirus pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Chance to Change officials have cancelled their 11th Annual Celebration of Recovery fundraising event because of concerns over Coronavirus Disease 2019.

The event was scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, according to a news release from A Chance to Change.

“This year’s Jim McGuinness Award honorees Donna and Blake Wade and the 2nd Annual Community Impact Award recipient Dr. Murali Krishna will instead be celebrated at the 2021 Celebration of Recovery event,” the news release states.

The Celebration of Recovery is A Chance to Change’s top fundraising event. It spotlights individuals and families who make a difference in the lives of individuals struggling with mental health and substance use disorders.

Businesses, foundations and individuals strongly support the event through their commitment to providing resources to any person in need of treatment, regardless of the ability to pay, according to the news release.

A Chance to Change is a nonprofit outpatient counseling center in Northwest Oklahoma City that offers education classes, workshops and prevention programs to individuals who struggle with addictions and behavioral disorders, as well as individuals whose families have been affected by such struggles. Their mission: “Facing Mental Health and Addiction, Creating Solutions, Celebrating Recovery.”

You can check A Chance to Change’s website and social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) for additional information and updates.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage