A state-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases

SEATTLE, WA – FEBRUARY 29: A healthcare worker prepares to transport a patient on a stretcher into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland on February 29, 2020 in Kirkland, Washington. Dozens of staff and residents at Life Care Center of Kirkland are reportedly exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms, with two confirmed cases of (COVID-19) associated with the nursing facility reported so far. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) — The first US case of the coronavirus was reported in January — a Washington state man who had recently returned from China. A little more than a month later, the country has reported at least 2,204 cases in 48 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

At least 49 people have died: 37 in Washington state, five in California, two in Florida and one each in Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, New Jersey and South Dakota.

As local leaders work to curb the spread of the virus within the US, health officials say they expect the number of cases to keep climbing as more people are tested.

The people in the US who have tested positive includes 46 who were repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan; 21 repatriated from the Grand Princess cruise ship stuck for days off California; and three repatriated from Wuhan, China.

Here are the rest of the cases, broken down by state:

Alabama: 5

Alaska: 1

Arizona: 10

Arkansas: 9

California: 241(including five deaths)

Colorado: 77 (including one death)

Connecticut: 11

Delaware: 4

District of Columbia: 10

Florida: 51(including two deaths)

Georgia: 42 (including one death)

Hawaii: 2

Idaho: 1

Illinois: 46

Indiana: 12

Iowa: 17

Kansas: 6 (including one death)

Kentucky: 11

Louisiana: 36

Maine: 3

Maryland: 17

Massachusetts: 123

Michigan: 25

Minnesota: 14

Mississippi: 6

Missouri: 4

Montana: 1

Nebraska: 14

Nevada: 17

New Hampshire: 6

New Jersey: 50 (including one death)

New Mexico: 10

New York: 421

North Carolina: 14

North Dakota: 1

Ohio: 13

Oklahoma: 3

Oregon: 30

Pennsylvania: 41

Puerto Rico: 3

Rhode Island: 14

South Carolina: 13

South Dakota: 9 (including one death)

Tennessee: 26

Texas: 39

Utah: 5

Vermont: 2

Virginia: 30

Washington: 568 (including 37 deaths)

West Virginia: No reported cases

Wisconsin: 19

Wyoming: 1