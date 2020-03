OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – ACT has rescheduled its April national test date to June across the United States in response to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The April 4 test will now be held on June 13.

All students registered for the April 4 test date will receive an email from ACT in the next few days informing them of the postponement and instructions for free rescheduling to June 13 or a future national test date.

For additional information, click here.