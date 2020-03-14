Air Force & Space Force leaders deliver statement on travel restrictions caused by coronavirus

A KC-135R Stratotanker, two F-16 Fighting Falcons and a T-6 Texan II aircraft sit on the Reserve Ramp at the 507th Air Refueling Wing, June 5, 2019. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Maj. Jon Quinlan)

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – The top leaders of the Air Force and the Space Force addressed the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on Air and Space Force members, including travel restrictions.

Air Force Chief of Staff General David L. Goldfein and Chief of Operations of the Space Force General Jon W. Raymond are featured in a YouTube video released by the Air Force Saturday.

Both Raymond and Goldfein addressed the travel restrictions that Air Force and Space Force members will experience because of COVID-19.

“Because of this, the Secretary of Defense has directed travel restrictions for the next 60 days for uniformed members, our civilian teammates and our family members,” Raymond said.

“This includes all forms of official travel for nonessential personnel to include PCS, TDY and government-funded leave. This also includes personal leave and other non-official travel. We know this impacts you and your families, but your safety and wellness are our top priority. We can’t stress enough how important you are to our team. COVID-19 is serious. It’s highly communicable and has already affected many countries. A disciplined sense of urgency is essential.

You can watch the entire message below: