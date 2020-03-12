All athletics competitions, practices & workouts suspended at OU

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – In a day that saw the NCAA cancel the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, officials with the OU Athletic Department announced that all athletic competitions and practices are suspended until further notice.

The Athletic Department released the following statement:

“The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced Thursday it is suspending all athletics competitions, as well as all out-of-season practices and workouts, until further notice. This rapidly developing situation has warranted consideration of many factors, and the health and welfare of people we serve is at the forefront of all of our deliberations. We will communicate updates as appropriate. Information regarding refunds/credits for tickets purchased directly through the OU Athletics Ticket Office for affected events will be announced in the near future.”

On Thursday morning, officials with the University of Oklahoma announced that the school would transition to online classes during the two weeks after spring break.

Officials say that students who are leaving campus for spring break should take all of their instructional materials to prepare for ‘distance learning.’