All non-urgent imaging services postponed at Mercy locations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Mercy locations are postponing all non-urgent imaging services as medical workers prepare for an influx of patients during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The following scheduled cases will be postponed starting Monday, March 23:

Screening Mammography

CT Lung Cancer Screening

Non-urgent CT

Non-urgent MRI

Ultrasound

Plain film X-ray Exams

All other non-emergent or elective Radiologic and Imaging Guidance Exams or Procedures

“This decision was not taken lightly but is necessary to safeguard our patients and co-workers from exposure while also helping our hospitals preserve personal protective equipment,” a Mercy news release states.

Providers will consult with patients and determine the best course of action for rescheduling services while meeting the patient’s specific health needs, according to the news release.

“Mercy will begin contacting patients as their cases become eligible for postponement,” the news release states.

