Altus mayor mandates that face masks be worn in all public places

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – Altus Mayor Jack Smiley has implemented emergency orders requiring community members to wear face masks or face coverings in all public places.

The emergency orders, which go into effect at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, mandate the following:

1. Face coverings are required to be worn in all public places, (examples are: retail stores, restaurants, bars, houses of worship and any other businesses serving the public) including all city facilities within Altus city limits; EXCEPT, for those individuals who cannot wear a mask due to medical need or disability. Face coverings should be properly worn, and should be large enough to cover both a person’s mouth and nose.

2. Bars within Altus city limits are restricted to 25% occupancy and required to close no later than 10:00 p.m. each evening. They are required to comply with CDC guidelines on social distancing and sanitization.

3. All restaurants within Altus city limits must not exceed 50% of their maximum allowable capacity. They are also required to comply with CDC guidelines on social distancing and sanitization.

Norman and Stillwater have both passed measures requiring that community members wear either a face mask or face covering when in public. Oklahoma City officials on Thursday will consider a face mask ordinance.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said he will not enact a statewide mandate to wear face masks in public, but said he will not oppose municipalities that do pass such mandates.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, a top OU Medicine doctor, spoke with KFOR last week and said he supports a mask mandate in the state. He said reporting and analysis of COVID-19 numbers in Oklahoma has not conveyed the seriousness of the current situation.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 993 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma over a 24-hour period.

Oklahoma has had 21,738 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Latest Stories