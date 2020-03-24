Amazon fulfillment center employee tests positive for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - “NCoronavirus2019 Detected” was written on Steven Newton’s COVID-19 test paper from the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center.

“It’s here, it’s real and we need to take it seriously,” he said.

Newton works at the Amazon OKC1 Fulfillment Center in southwest Oklahoma City. He described the virus is a rollercoaster of symptoms.

“It started real heavy, it put me in bed for like three days straight,” said Steven Newton, an Amazon warehouse associate during his first round of symptoms. “It kind of went away and I felt great, I felt fine.”

Newton didn’t realize the symptoms would come right back around again.

“Then it hit me again and I was running a fever, and I had the flu like symptoms, a real bad headache, really hypersensitive, like, on my body,” he said.

At first, Newton said he thought it was the flu. So, he took off work at the fulfillment center, where he selects, packs and ships orders.

“I think that’s where I got it because I don’t really have much of a social life. I go to work, come home go to work come home that’s it,” he said.

However, his flu test came back negative and the symptoms disappeared. Newton, then went back to work.

“I really didn’t have a choice,” he said. “If I’m not working the bills don’t stop coming.”

He added that since he wasn’t initially tested for coronavirus, he wasn’t eligible for the two weeks paid time off Amazon is offering for those who do test positive. Days later, those same symptoms came back.

“I knew there was something wrong,” Newton said.

This time he was tested for COVID-19 and the result came back positive. Newton said he is now left with a new worry as he recovers at home.

“I hope I didn’t spread it,” he said. “I mean that’ll be one of my biggest regrets or biggest fears.”

Now, the 10-year army veteran and worship pastor at Eagle Crest Fellowship said he has a message of hope for all Oklahomans.

“We are Oklahoma strong,” Newton said. “We are one of the greatest communities on the planet and I know we can come together and we can all get through this.”

Newton said he will be in quarantine for two weeks, which is when doctors have told him he will be tested for COVID-19 again.