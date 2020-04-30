Apartment complex accused of evicting Enid tenants, told to move out in 9 days during COVID-19 pandemic

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Folks in Enid are caught in the middle of a foreclosure fight after they are now stuck with a new property management company who wants them to pack up and move out immediately in the midst of a pandemic.

“There is a lot going on in the world right now, and we have kids,” Dolly Tucker said.

Single mother, Dolly Tucker, says she’s struggling after being laid off, and now the roof over her head is no longer guaranteed.

“Now, I have to do it all alone and with these people on my back too,” Tucker said.

She and several other Enid tenants were slapped with eviction notices.

Several had to go to court on Wednesday to see a judge who told them they have just nine days to get out.

“We have always paid our rent,” Kristen Shepard said. “This is the first month we couldn’t pay because of the virus.”

M’Kaleh Coblentz is also out of work, and says she’s behind on one rent payment of $745.

“I am expecting,” Coblentz said. “I will be a mom in a few months, and I will have nowhere to go if I lose my place.”

But the new property management company, E-Towne, isn’t budging.

KFOR’s questions over the phone were unanswered, but they sent us the following emailed statement:

“E-Towne Property Management was appointed by the Garfield County District Court to act as a receiver with regard to La Fonda Apartments and Randolph Corner Apartments on March 13, 2020 after a foreclosure was filed on the property. As a court appointed receiver, E-Towne Property Management has the duty and takes an oath to preserve the assets and to collect all debts owed. Many of the issues related to the apartments and those that lead to legal action today are a result of non-payment of rents long before the COVID-19 pandemic and before E-Towne Property Management was appointed receiver. Furthermore, we made many attempts to arrange payment plans with any tenant that was past due prior to pursuing legal action.”

But the women KFOR spoke to disagree.

“They are evicting people that aren’t even a month behind,” Tucker said.

“To put my children out on the streets during a pandemic is just immature of them to do,” Shepard said.

Courts in Enid are still closed, except for emergencies.

What is considered an emergency is decided on a local level.

