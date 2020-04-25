Appointment-only COVID-19 drive-thru testing site to open at Oklahoma City Walmart

In this May 16, 2011 photo, the Walmart logo is displayed on a store in Springfield, Ill. Consumers spent less on big-ticket home items such as furniture and appliances in May as the housing market continued to slump, but categories such as clothing and luxury items fared better, according to data released Wednesday by MasterCard Inc.(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An appointment-only COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will open at the Walmart in the southwest corner of Oklahoma City.

Walmart, 3301 SW 104th Street, will open the drive-thru testing site Monday, April 27.

The testing site is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting, to community members who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms and have made an appointment. Health care workers and first responders do not have to exhibit symptoms to be tested, according to an Oklahoma City-County Health Department news release.

To get an appointment to be tested at the site, go to https://doineedacovid19test.com/. Walk-up testing isn’t available.

Call (800) 635-8611 if you have questions.

The testing site will be staffed by Walmart health care professionals and eTrueNorth staff and volunteers.

People who are tested at the site will get a kit to swab their own nose inside their car. Trained staff will ensure the sample is taken and handled correctly.

Test results will become available within about 48 hours.

“While awaiting results, everyone who is tested should follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to help prevent further spread of the virus,” the news release states.

The news release said health care providers can refer community members for COVID-19 testing, and that testing can be sought through OCCHD without a medical referral if certain guidelines are met.

“The testing is available with or without health insurance. Testing is by appointment only. To schedule an appointment without a referral, call the OCCHD triage line at (405) 425-4489 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays,” the news release states.

