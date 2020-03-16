Archbishop Coakley grants dispensation from Sunday Mass amid coronavirus outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Archbishop Coakley has granted a general dispensation for all Catholics from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass in the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City through March 31 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

St. John’s has decided to cancel all events, including Faith Formation, but will continue to hold Mass, Adoration, scheduled sacraments, and confessions.

Officials at St. John’s say the following steps have been taken:

Removed hymnals from the pews

Environmental cleaning at the church, school, Samaritan House, Raphael House, & Timothy House

Removed Holy Water

Removed the greeting and sign of peace during Mass

Offering baskets are placed at the entrance/exits. You may drop off your offering in the basket as you enter or leave Mass. You may also give online. To learn more visit stjohn-catholic.org/online-giving.

Moved daily Mass to the Sanctuary to allow space for social distancing

Postponed/canceled non-essentials meetings, studies, and events

Canceled donuts after weekend Masses through the end of March

Posting updates and resources on social media and our website stjohn-catholic.org

“St. John’s will continue to monitor the rapidly changing situation and will adjust our precautions as needed. Decisions for the month of April will be made towards the end of next week. Watch our website, social media, and the app for updates. Thank you for your patience during this difficult time. Please join our staff in praying for everyone and for the needs of our community.”