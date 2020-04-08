Archdiocese of Oklahoma City public masses suspended Easter Sunday & beyond

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – All public masses in the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City have been suspended until further notice.

Archbishop Paul S. Coakley on Wednesday announced the continued suspension of public masses.

“With the ever-changing situation, I am suspending public Masses in the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City beyond Easter and until further notice. All other provisions and precautions remain in place,” Coakley said on the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City website.

Coakley, in March, suspended public masses until April 16. However, Gov. Kevin Stitt and other civic and health leaders have since extended safer-in-place and shelter-in-place orders until the end of April.

“We must remain steadfast in our faith and know that we are not alone. Let us pray for one another and for all those who are sick or affected by this virus. We will continue to keep you informed with further changes and adjustments as needed,” Coakley said.

Coakley also thanked those who have offered private masses, celebrated mass and prayer online and stayed connected in other safe ways.

“The presence of our faith has lifted spirits, offered hope and made this time more faith filled,” he said.

