As store shelves are bare, Oklahoma shoppers can find fresh produce at farmers markets

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although many businesses across the state have closed its doors, Oklahoma farmers say they are still ready to provide fresh food to shoppers.

If you’ve been to a grocery store lately, you’ve probably found yourself walking away without a few items on your list.

As many people rush to the store to stock up on supplies. officials say there is an ample supply of meat, eggs, and fresh produce at local farmers markets.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry Department announced that several farmers markets are open already.

“Even though it is early in the produce season and many markets have not yet opened, several year-round markets are keeping their doors open to ensure the public has access to fresh, healthy food,” a news release from the department read.

Agency officials say it is important to take COVID-19 precautions, but it is also important to support local agricultural businesses and eat healthy foods.

Farmers Markets open this Saturday:

• Arcadian Farmers Market

• OKC Farmers Public Market

• Lawton Farmers Market

• Stillwater Farmers Market

Check individual market social pages for times and locations

Officials say if you plan on shopping or selling at a farmer’s market, there are a few precautions you should take:

• Wash hands for 20 seconds upon arrival and frequently during visit

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

• Maintain 6 feet between other shoppers and vendors when possible

• Avoid hand-to-hand contact; allow vendors to bag items and set them on the table before picking up; place payment on table for vendors to pick up

• Anyone who is feeling unwell should stay home ODAFF recommendations for Farmers Markets to ensure safety of visitors and other vendors:

• Do not allow communal seating areas or recreational activities

• Provide hand sanitizer (containing at least 60% alcohol) at every booth or periodically throughout the market

• Make sure all booths are 3-6 feet apart

• Vendors must wash hands for 20 seconds at least once per hour

• Instead of tablecloths, vendors should use surfaces that can be easily sanitized

• Vendors should bag items for customers, then put the bag down, and let customers pick up bag

• Ask customers to place payment on table instead of directly handing to vendor

• Any vendor who is at risk, including individuals over 65 and/or the immune compromised should stay home

• Anyone who is feeling unwell should stay home.