Barber shops, salons to close in Norman due to COVID-19 pandemic, mayor announces

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The mayor of Norman announced an update to the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes the closures of barber shops, beauty parlors, and more.

Mayor Breea Clark announced on Facebook Sunday night several changes for the City of Norman in the upcoming week.

All barber shops, beauty parlors, health clubs, spas, and nail salons will be closed starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 23. Clark urged residents to prepay for their next appointment to help small businesses in the meantime.

The number of people now permitted to congregate has been reduced to 10.

Retail establishments, like grocery stores, pharmacies, warehouse stores, and take-out for restaurants and businesses, must implement social distancing protocols. There must be six feet between patrons in line, whether in front of or inside stores.

Starting Tuesday, March 24, council meetings will be live-streamed on the City of Norman’s YouTube channel with council members participating via Zoom conferencing. Council chambers will be open to the public.

Beginning Wednesday, March 25, Norman Public Schools will be providing free meals to any child under the age of 18. Meals, which include lunch and breakfast for the following day, are distributed every weekday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the car line at any school in the district. Parents, guardians, and children are asked to stay in cars, and meals will be distributed in a drive-thru fashion.

Norman Regional Health System is asking for supply donations of: surgical isolation masks, N95 masks, 70% alcohol hand-sanitizer, protective eyewear, face shields, protective isolation gloves, and ponchos. If you have any of these, contact the City of Norman.