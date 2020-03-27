BBB fights online COVID-19 scams

COVID-19 scams have spread to Starbucks, with a fake coupon making the rounds.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – COVID-19 scams are spreading with the virus itself.

Alison Abbott with the BBB is on the case, fighting their biggest battle online.

Abbott says they've seen a rise in legitimate looking links, posing as FEMA or the Small Business Administration.

"Everything is just so heightened right now, it's really unfortunate that there are some additional scams," said Abbott. "People are clicking through, filling out application, then unfortunately the scammers have your contact information and potentially could plant things on your devices."

Scams have spread to Starbucks, with a fake coupon making the rounds.

Folks are sharing the coupon online, believing they'll receive $100 worth of free coffee.

"If you look really closely, there's misspelling in the jargon, in that actual coupon," said Abbott. "It does not click through to the Starbucks website."

Rumors of medical equipment for sale have spread through email as well.

The In Your Corner team received an email this week, from an unnamed company in China purporting to sell N95 protective masks.

Bottom line, be safe and be aware that shady people are looking to cash in on COVID-19.

If you feel you've been scammed, or you spot something suspect online, contact the BBB here.

