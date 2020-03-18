Beloved gospel singer Sandi Patty tests positive for coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As national leaders work to slow the spread of a deadly virus, a well-known gospel singer in Oklahoma City has confirmed that she has been diagnosed with a case of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Sandi Patty, who currently lives in Oklahoma City, announced on social media that she has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

“Friends – Today I received confirmation that I tested positive for COVID19. I am at home and Don and I are under quarantine for the next 14 days. I’m so impressed with how our Health Department handled my case and grateful for their attentiveness. They are working so hard right now to keep us all safe. WE MUST DO OUR PART. This is not fake news. If you are not already practicing social distancing and STAYING HOME, DO SO NOW! This is what we can all do. This is how we stop the spread. God has given us faith, but he’s also given us wisdom. He has not given us a spirit of fear but of power, love, and of a sound mind. I will keep you posted as I can. (Oh! And cough in your elbow, not your hand 😬” she wrote.

Patty said she hasn’t felt well for a couple of weeks. She says she is usually around Crossings Community Church but has stayed home since becoming ill.

She was tested by the Oklahoma State Department of Health and found to be positive for COVID-19.

“This is not fake news. This is real. This is everything they say that it is and we just gotta take it seriously,” she said.