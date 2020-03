IRVING, Tex. (KFOR) – KFOR’s Sports Director, Brian Brinkley has confirmed that the Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments have been canceled amid coronavirus concerns.

The @Big12Conference has announced the immediate suspension of all Conference championships until April 15, resulting in the cancellation of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championships.



Conducting future Big 12 championships this season will be evaluated by April 15. pic.twitter.com/HIGxfSrlLn — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 12, 2020

This decision comes after the NBA canceled all games following two Utah Jazz players testing positive for the virus.

Major influence on why Big 12 cancelled basketball tournaments. @kfor https://t.co/YKAuMPEYDJ — Brian Brinkley (@BrianBrinkleyOK) March 12, 2020