OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – A bill called the Catastrophic Health Emergency Powers Act passed the House 53-44, and now goes to the Senate.

The language in the bill restricts a local officials’ power to quarantine sick people and issue vaccinations. It gives state officials the ability to “prevent, detect, manage and contain health threats.” It also aims to “provide the governor during a catastrophic health emergency the power to grant local officials certain clearly defined authorities.”

Co-author Kevin West (R-District 54) says it does not stop local leaders from putting in measures such as longer shelter-in-place orders or requiring masks.

“It’s been inaccurately stated that we’re stripping away local control,” he said.

However, if local leaders want to request supplies, they have to go through the governor. West says it makes a better line of communication. “This just clearly defines in statute that they can ask for those,” he said.

Norman City Councilman Stephen Holman says he thinks the bill was rushed and that this type of legislation usually comes after municipalities have taken action on their own. “They tend to be motivated by the actions of Norman, Stillwater, Oklahoma City and Tulsa,” he said.

Village City Council member and former mayor Cathy Cummings also voiced concerns. “I was mortified, because I feel like the mayors across the state were basically the reason for the lessening of the spread of the virus,” she said.

She adds that local leaders know their people best.

“Because we have direct contact with our community and our constituents, I think we’re better prepared to be able to do that,” she said.

“I know what’s best for Norman better than Gov. Stitt does,” Holman said. “I would think whoever the governor is, if a community really needs something, that they would grant those powers and they probably would even now,” West said. The bill would also create a task force to come up with response plans during emergencies.

