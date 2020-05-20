Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s special performance honoring Oklahoma food bank workers shown on ‘The Voice’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An exclusive performance by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani honoring Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma workers, aired Tuesday night on The Voice.

Shelton and Stefani gave an exclusive, live performance to Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma workers in honor of their tireless work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers were recently treated to the live performance, which was replayed for viewers worldwide on the May 19th episode of The Voice.

Cathy Nestlen, a Regional Food Bank representative, said Shelton’s support means so much to everyone who is part of the Food Bank.

“That type of publicity that Blake is giving to the Regional Food Bank and other food banks just means everything,” Nestlen said. “He’s got such a reach, and people trust and believe in him, and he’s proven to be a true Oklahoman.”

Nestlen said Shelton’s support went beyond his on-camera performance. She said he made a significant donation to the Food Bank a few weeks ago.

All the Regional Food Bank workers who watched Shelton’s tribute to them were required to remain quiet about it until after it aired on The Voice on Tuesday.