Blanchard police: Surrounding agencies report scam involving COVID-19 testing

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Blanchard Police Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for a scam involving COVID-19 testing.

Blanchard police say agencies surrounding Blanchard, like the town of Amber, have reported that some people are going house to house offering to mitigate, or test, for the coronavirus.

Subsequently, they are stealing from the homeowner.

Police urge residents to be cautious of allowing anyone into your home, and to notify officials of any suspicious activity in your area.