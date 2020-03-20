Breaking News
Closings and Delays
graphic saying latest coronavirus coverage
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronavirus hotline number

Blanchard police: Surrounding agencies report scam involving COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Blanchard Police Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for a scam involving COVID-19 testing.

Blanchard police say agencies surrounding Blanchard, like the town of Amber, have reported that some people are going house to house offering to mitigate, or test, for the coronavirus.

Subsequently, they are stealing from the homeowner.

Police urge residents to be cautious of allowing anyone into your home, and to notify officials of any suspicious activity in your area.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter