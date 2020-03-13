Blaze Pizza cancels Pi Day event, but customers can still cash in on the deal

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular pizza restaurant says it is changing its plans regarding its annual Pi Day event following COVID-19 concerns.

Every year, Blaze Pizza celebrates Pi Day on March 14 by serving custom-built, artisan pizzas for $3.14 each.

“As communities continue to feel the increased impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and given that the annual Pi Day event draws large crowds of pizza lovers to Blaze Pizza restaurants, the company has announced the cancelation of its in-store Pi Day celebration scheduled for Saturday, March 14,” the company said in a statement.

However, organizers say customers can still take advantage of the deal.

Organizers say all app users will receive the $3.14 pizza reward in their app beginning Monday, March 16. The reward is redeemable through the end of the year.

“We continue to be hyper-focused on delivering a safe and enjoyable experience for our guests and team members,” said Mandy Shaw, Blaze Pizza’s CEO. “Our restaurants remain open, and we look forward to serving guests their favorite pizza, whether they choose to dine in, or opt for delivery.”