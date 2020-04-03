Breaking News
Both COVID-19 cases & deaths under-reported in Oklahoma

Dr. Larry Bookman, President of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, discussed concerns over under-reporting of COVID-19 and other virus-related issues with News 4’s Heather Holeman on Friday.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Oklahoma have been under-reported because not enough people have been tested.

The state’s testing abilities are just now starting to expand.

"We have many who are uninsured or under-insured and not used to seeking medical attention, so those deaths may go unreported as far as COVID-19. We know this attacks the most vulnerable, which they are part of that group," Bookman said.

Dr. Bookman further elaborates upon this complex issue in the above video.

