Both COVID-19 cases & deaths under-reported in Oklahoma

Dr. Larry Bookman, President of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, discussed concerns over under-reporting of COVID-19 and other virus-related issues with News 4’s Heather Holeman on Friday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Oklahoma have been under-reported because not enough people have been tested.

The state’s testing abilities are just now starting to expand.

Dr. Larry Bookman, President of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, discussed concerns over under-reporting of COVID-19 and other virus-related issues with News 4’s Heather Holeman on Friday.

"We have many who are uninsured or under-insured and not used to seeking medical attention, so those deaths may go unreported as far as COVID-19. We know this attacks the most vulnerable, which they are part of that group," Bookman said.

Dr. Bookman further elaborates upon this complex issue in the above video.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage