Boys and Girls Clubs of OKC provides food to adolescents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – They Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma City are providing food to families who have adolescent children.

The Boys and Girls Clubs are doing food drops from 4-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Families will receive a snack and meal for every member of the family that is either an infant or an adolescent up to age 18. Adolescents will also receive activity packs.

Food drops are being done at the following locations:

Memorial park – 3535 N. Western Ave., Oklahoma City

Steed Elementary – 2118 Flannery Drive, Midwest City

Santa Fe South – 5325 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City

Capitol Hill Library – 327 SW 27th St., Oklahoma City

Continued Coronavirus Coverage