Business as usual for some companies amid COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — While some businesses are closing and sending employees home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, others are staying open and operating business as usual.

KFOR has received several emails from concerned Oklahomans after a letter went out to Hobby Lobby employees, letting them know the company and stores would be staying open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hobby Lobby

KFOR contacted the company for comment and we have not heard back.

Over at the construction site on OKC’s new convention center, crews are still working there as well.

New convention center in Oklahoma City

Officials with Flintco Construction told KFOR they are practicing social distancing and more than 10 employees are not working in the same quarters at a given time.

