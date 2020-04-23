Businesses react as Oklahoma begins to reopen starting Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday the state will begin to reopen starting this Friday. Some business say they are ready while others say they’re nervous for their health with their livelihood on the line.

Metro cities like Oklahoma City, Norman, and Tulsa say they will not reopen just yet as they still are upon their ‘Shelter in Place’ order until at least April 30.

“All of a sudden he opens the floodgates, and people think their hair is in the worst condition possible,” Karen Magruder said.

Phones were off the hook for hair stylist Karen Magruder in Sulpher.

“Why are texting me like, ‘Okay, I am coming in Friday,’ and I am like, ‘Ah!,’” Magruder said.

“It’s starting to get brighter every single day, and as we do more testing, we continue to watch those curves flatten,” Stitt said at Wednesday’s press conference.

Stitt gave personal businesses the green light during the press conference.

Starting Friday, all hair and nail salons, barber shops, spas and pet groomers may reopen, appointment only.

Brandie and Joe Gitzendanner say they have been out of work for the past month and have been scraping the bank.

“We are so excited to be open, but at the same time, there’s a fear,” Brandie Gitzendanner said.

They are ready with restrictions in place like curbside pick-up and drop-off for animals, and all payments will be online.

“I think that this industry is the least touching industries there is,” Gitzendanner said.

“I am basically all up in men’s mouths!” Preston Armstrong said.

Nichols Hills barber Preston Armstrong says he’s terrified to go back with a 92-year-old to care for at home.

“Their ignorance is not my creation, but it’s my problem!” Armstrong said.

The group ’Save Our State’ tells KFOR they feel defeated.

“We haven’t even reached the worst part of this!” Nate Morris from Save Our State said.

“This just gets into what the governor is doing is hasty and down right reckless without clear policy,” Laura Bellis from Save Our State said.

But not everyone is choosing to reopen.

Oklahoma City, Norman and Tulsa are still sheltering in place until at least April 30.

The mayors from all three cities say personal businesses may not open in their city limits until each city makes a decision independently.

