Caddo County Courthouse to close to public

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Due to the growing concern of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Caddo County Courthouse, which also houses the Caddo County Election Board, will close to the public until April 16.

The Caddo County Commissioners held an emergency meeting Thursday and voted to close the Caddo County Courthouse to the public in a unanimous vote.

The Caddo County Election Board will continue to conduct business as usual by phone, email, and mail. Business hours may be modified due to the unusual circumstances, but officials say calls and emails will be returned in a timely manner.

Voters who need to conduct business in person can call or email the County Election Board to make special arrangements.

Voters can also visit the Oklahoma State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov for more information. Those who need to request absentee ballots or make changes to their registration can continue to do so online through the OK Voter Portal at elections.ok.gov/OVP.