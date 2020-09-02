Campaign launched in Oklahoma to stop teen vaping as health officials fear complications for vapers who contract COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The American Lung Association has launched a new campaign to end vaping among Oklahoma students as new concerns over potential COVID-19 complications for vapers arise.

More than 27 percent of high school students admitted to using e-cigarettes in 2019.

Health officials fear that teens who vape could suffer more serious symptoms if they contract COVID-19

Charlie Gagen, the Director of Advocacy for the American Lung Association, spoke with KFOR about the dangers of vaping and how teens who vapes may experience more serious problems if they contract COVID-19.

