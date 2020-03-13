Breaking News
Carrie Underwood reschedules Choctaw Casino concert for September

Coronavirus

Carrie Underwood performs on NBC’s “Today” at the Rockefeller Plaza on October 23, 2015 in New York, New York. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

DURANT, Okla. (KFOR) – Another concert has been rescheduled in Oklahoma due to concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.

Carrie Underwood has rescheduled her Saturday concert at Choctaw Casino & Resorts in Durant “out of an abundance of caution for everybody involved.”

The concert has been rescheduled for September 11 at Choctaw Casino & Resorts.

If you purchased tickets through Ticketmaster and prefer to receive a refund, you must request one by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.

Tickets will be honored, however, for the rescheduled date.

All other tickets are considered third-party agencies. Third-party ticket sellers may have a refund policy.

You will need to reach out to that company directly for more information regarding refunds for postponed or rescheduled shows.

Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

