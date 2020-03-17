Casinos across Oklahoma temporarily close due to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Casinos across the state are temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many casinos are closing out of precaution stating the health and safety of patrons and employees is of the utmost importance.

Here is a list of closed casinos and dates of closure:

Artesian Casino; March 16-March 31

Chisholm Trail Casino; March 16-March 31

Muscogee (Creek) Nation casinos; casinos in Beggs, Holdenville, Eufaula, Bristow, Checotah, Okemah; closed until March 31

Newcastle Casino; March 16-March 31

Riverwind Casino; March 16-March 31

River Spirit Casino; closed until March 31

Salt Creek Casino; March 16-March 31

WinStar World Casino & Resort; March 16-March 31