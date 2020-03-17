Breaking News
graphic saying latest coronavirus coverage

Casinos across Oklahoma temporarily close due to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Casinos across the state are temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many casinos are closing out of precaution stating the health and safety of patrons and employees is of the utmost importance.

Here is a list of closed casinos and dates of closure:

  • Artesian Casino; March 16-March 31
  • Chisholm Trail Casino; March 16-March 31
  • Muscogee (Creek) Nation casinos; casinos in Beggs, Holdenville, Eufaula, Bristow, Checotah, Okemah; closed until March 31
  • Newcastle Casino; March 16-March 31
  • Riverwind Casino; March 16-March 31
  • River Spirit Casino; closed until March 31
  • Salt Creek Casino; March 16-March 31
  • WinStar World Casino & Resort; March 16-March 31

Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

