Casinos across Oklahoma temporarily close due to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Casinos across the state are temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many casinos are closing out of precaution stating the health and safety of patrons and employees is of the utmost importance.
Here is a list of closed casinos and dates of closure:
- Artesian Casino; March 16-March 31
- Chisholm Trail Casino; March 16-March 31
- Muscogee (Creek) Nation casinos; casinos in Beggs, Holdenville, Eufaula, Bristow, Checotah, Okemah; closed until March 31
- Newcastle Casino; March 16-March 31
- Riverwind Casino; March 16-March 31
- River Spirit Casino; closed until March 31
- Salt Creek Casino; March 16-March 31
- WinStar World Casino & Resort; March 16-March 31