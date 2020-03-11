Casinos working to prevent coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Casinos across the state are putting in extra precautions as a result of coronavirus.

The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association says all of their affiliated tribes are actively monitoring and adapting on an hour by hour basis.

“It is what’s happening in our world today, and so we have to do something to address it,” said Terri Parton, President, Wichita and Affiliated Tribes.

Parton says at their Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton they are following recommendations put out by the CDC.

“You know with the casino it could be any age range that comes in, and so we’re just taking the precautions for everyone; and plus, we have a lot of tribal members and local community people here in Anadarko that commute back and forth," she said.

Parton says they are wiping down things like chairs, door knobs and slot machine handles with higher frequency and placing hand sanitizers.

“Anything that anybody’s touching constantly to make sure that those are wiped down,” she said.

The Chickasaw Nation has increased its efforts around cleaning and disinfecting particularly in more heavy traffic areas at all of its properties.

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation has put a number of precautions in place, including educating its employees about COVID-19 and its relocatable symptoms.