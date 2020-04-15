CDC, FEMA have drafted a national plan to reopen US, report says

There is a draft of a back to work strategy for the nation, created by a team led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to the Washington Post.

WASHINGTON (CNN) — There is a draft of a back-to-work strategy for the nation, created by a team led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to The Washington Post.

CNN has reached out to the government agencies for comment.

The plan offers guidance for local and state governments on how to reopen the country safely and in phases, the newspaper reported.

The strategy has three phases, according to the report. One is readying the country through a “communication campaign and community readiness assessment until May 1,” according to the Post.

In the second phase, manufacturing of testing kits and protective equipment would be stepped up and emergency funding increased. That would go through May 15, the Post reported.

“Staged reopenings” would start after that and would depend on conditions locally.

The plan specifically says reopenings would not be before May 1, the Post reported.

The public health strategy obtained by the Post is only two parts of a larger planning document that has eight parts, according to an official who spoke to the newspaper on the condition to remain anonymous.

The White House and members of the coronavirus task force have discussed the strategy, according to the Post.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will soon reveal details and guidelines for reopening the nation.

Trump said he would be “authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a reopening and a very powerful reopening plan of their state.”

The President said he will soon speak to all 50 governors about the plans and indicated some states without major outbreaks could potentially open before May 1.

