CDC releases additional symptoms associated with COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released additional symptoms associated with COVID-19.

CDC officials are urging Americans to watch out for a wide range of symptoms that may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell.

Officials say individuals who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart and lung disease or diabetes seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications.

If you have any of these emergency warning signs for COVID-19, get medical attention immediately:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face.