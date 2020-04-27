Live Now
CDC releases additional symptoms associated with COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released additional symptoms associated with COVID-19.

CDC officials are urging Americans to watch out for a wide range of symptoms that may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The symptoms include:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell.

Officials say individuals who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart and lung disease or diabetes seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications.

If you have any of these emergency warning signs for COVID-19, get medical attention immediately:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion or inability to arouse
  • Bluish lips or face.

