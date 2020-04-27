CDC releases additional symptoms associated with COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released additional symptoms associated with COVID-19.
CDC officials are urging Americans to watch out for a wide range of symptoms that may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the novel coronavirus.
The symptoms include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell.
Officials say individuals who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart and lung disease or diabetes seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications.
If you have any of these emergency warning signs for COVID-19, get medical attention immediately:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to arouse
- Bluish lips or face.