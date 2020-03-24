Center of Family Love taking additional measures to protect residents from COVID-19

OKARCHE, Okla. (KFOR) – A center for Oklahomans with physical and mental disabilities is taking additional measures to keep residents safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Due to the increased risk of serious complications from novel coronavirus for individuals with disabilities, the Center of Family Love is taking extreme precautionary measures to protect its 130 residents.

Last week, the nonprofit organization closed its doors to all visitors, including family members and volunteers. Only medically essential personnel are allowed on the residential and vocational campuses.

Also, the organization has suspended off-campus resident trips. Now, they are implementing temperature screenings, footwear sanitation, and mandatory reporting of symptoms and exposure for all medically essential personnel entering the facility.

“At this time, we are most grateful for our amazing staff here at CFL,” said CFL President and CEO, Debbie Espinosa. “The members of our staff are truly the backbone of our organization. Without their love and protection for our residents, we could never begin to provide the safe environment we have at this critical and unprecedented time for our organization and nation. Having such a qualified and dedicated frontline team ensures the greatest protection for our most vulnerable residents.”