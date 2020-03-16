Chairs tied around tables at metro Starbucks in effort to encourage company’s social distancing, to go policy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In an effort to encourage social distancing, one local Starbucks has implemented the company-wide policy of “to go” only during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Starbucks near Penn and Memorial in Oklahoma City, chairs have been tied around the tables after the company announced it would shift to a “to go” model for at least two weeks to encourage social distancing.

Starbucks near Penn and Memorial in Oklahoma City

Customers can still walk up to the counter and order, but there will be no seating in stores.

Starbucks says it may temporarily close stores in high-social gathering locations, such as malls and university campuses. It’s possible other locations will be closed or see reduced operating hours in communities with high clusters of COVID –19 cases, according to a news release.

“As we all know, the situation with COVID-19 is extremely dynamic and we will continue to review the facts and science and make the proactive decisions necessary to protect our partners, customers and communities,” wrote Rossann Williams, executive vice president and president, U.S. company-operated business and Canada.