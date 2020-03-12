Cher cancels concert at Chesapeake Energy Arena

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Iconic recording artist and actress Cher announced via Twitter that she is cancelling her Thursday, March 12 performance at Chesapeake Energy Arena due to coronavirus concerns.

I AM SO SORRY,BUT YOUR HEALTH IS PARAMOUNT.

I HAVEN’T FELT SCARED,(In Crew We🛑💋ING & HOLDING🤲🏻,BUT ON STAGE WE’RE”FACE 2 FACE”,BUT 2DAY I HAD 2GO WITH MY GUT.CONCERTS R AMAZING FUN,BUT NOTHING IS WORTH YOUR HEALTH.I ♥️ALL OF YOU,BUT THIS MORNING IT FELT IT WASNT SAFE — Cher (@cher) March 12, 2020

Cher’s ‘Here We Go Again’ tour performance was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Oklahoma City’s game against the Utah Jazz at Chesapeake Energy Arena was postponed on Wednesday night. Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus shortly after the game was postponed.

Not long after that, the NBA indefinitely suspended all games for the remainder of the season.