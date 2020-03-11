Cherokee Nation creates COVID-19 call center for tribal members

Katherine Rathjen participates in a practice drill Tuesday answering phone lines at the Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center, where a call center is now set up to answer tribal citizen questions on the coronavirus. The call center number is 1-833-528-0063.

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – As health officials across the globe keep a close eye on the coronavirus, the Cherokee Nation announced that it is doing its part to protect citizens and employees.

While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Cherokee Nation, the tribe wants citizens to stay informed and take precautions in order to reduce their risk of contracting the virus.

“We must all act to stay healthy, monitoring our own health and that of our family, limiting travel if possible, and checking on our elders who are most vulnerable,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “The Cherokee Nation is securing federal funding to help us combat and treat any coronavirus cases, ensure we have the ability to do our own testing and that our medical staff are trained to identify, treat and respond to patients efficiently.”

A Cherokee Nation call center has been established for tribal citizens who have questions about COVID-19. It will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To get in touch with the call center, call 1-833-528-0063.

If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, they should call their primary care physician first. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs, so you shouldn’t go to the emergency room unless it is essential.

At Cherokee Nation health centers, health employees are also screening patients at the doors to ensure increased safety. It is also taking a variety of safety measures like stepping up cleaning and disinfection procedures in all facilities.