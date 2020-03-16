Cherokee Nation suspends casino, hotel operations

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Although tribal leaders say that there have been no reports of a positive coronavirus case on any Cherokee Nation properties, they are taking precautions.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. announced that the Cherokee Nation will temporarily suspend all operations at Cherokee Nation Entertainment casinos and hotels, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

The suspension of operations begins at 11:59 p.m. on March 16 through March 31, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials say the measures have been deemed in the best interest of the public’s health and ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

“For the Cherokee Nation, our first priority is our people and making sure our citizens, employees and patrons are safe and cared for during this pandemic. We continue our commitment to being proactive. Whether we can prevent the spread of a few cases or many cases within our tribe and within our community, we are being vigilant in protecting our people,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said.

During the suspension of operations, tribal leaders say no employee will go without a paycheck.

“In the past month, Cherokee Nation Businesses has dedicated additional resources to cleaning and disinfecting our properties alongside actions to close specific venues that cater to large gatherings. It is now apparent that this is a public health crisis that requires advanced measures to slow the transmission of this highly contagious virus,” Cherokee Nation Businesses CEO Chuck Garrett said. “Our responsibility to our patrons and employees, in addition to the latest CDC guidelines, has triggered a cautionary but temporary suspension of our casino operations to the public. The safety and health of our communities, patrons and employees are paramount. It is our hope that taking these preventive measures will minimize everyone’s risk of exposure.”

