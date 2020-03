ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Chickasaw Nation has canceled several events for the month of March due to growing concerns over coronavirus.

“Chickasaw Nation events scheduled March 14-22, 2020 have been canceled. This includes The Three Sisters Celebration, National Learn About Butterflies Day and Genealogy Day. As the coronavirus, or COVID-19, spreads globally and cases rise in the U.S., the health and safety of our patrons and employees is our main priority.”