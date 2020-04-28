Chickasaw Nation: Casinos, businesses to remain closed through May 15

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – As many businesses reopen their doors to the public, officials with the Chickasaw Nation say that it will remain closed through the middle of next month.

On Tuesday, Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby announced that Chickasaw Nation businesses, casinos, historic sites, and offices will remain closed through May 15 to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Health professionals advise that recent measures enacted to help mitigate the spread of the virus are beginning to work because of widespread participation. From health care workers and others working on the front lines of this pandemic to those who are staying home, we must all work together to continue this progress. Health professionals also advise to take a cautious approach toward reopening in order to preserve recent gains and prevent a resurgence in new cases. Therefore, our leadership team continues to monitor the data on an ongoing basis as we work to develop a comprehensive plan for a phased reopening of our operations while being mindful of protecting public health.” Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby

Several casinos will also remain closed through May 15.

Those casinos are as follows:

Ada Gaming Center

Ada Travel Stop West Casino

Black Gold Casino

Border Casino

Chisholm Trail Casino

CTS Davis Gaming

Gold Mountain Casino

Goldsby Gaming Center

Jetstream Casino

Madill Gaming Center

Megastar Casino

Newcastle Casino

Riverwind Casino

Saltcreek Casino

Texoma Casino

Thackerville Gaming Center

The Artesian Casino

The Riverstar Casino

Tishomingo Gaming

Treasure Valley Casino

Washita Casino

WinStar World Casino.

Officials say global gaming solutions like Lone Star Park and Remington Park are closed to the public until further notice.

Chickasaw Travel Stop locations will remain open as a public service.

A complete list of closures and cancellations is available here.